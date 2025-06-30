Red Sea Bypass Contributed to Containers Lost in 2024

The World Shipping Council (WSC) has released its annual Containers Lost at Sea report, showing that 576 containers were lost at sea in 2024.

While this represents an increase from the record-low 221 containers lost in 2023, it remains well below the 10-year average of 1,274 containers lost annually, underscoring continued industry progress on safety and prevention.

Container losses in 2024 were influenced by ongoing disruption in the Red Sea region, which led to a significant shift in global trade routes. Vessel transits around the Cape of Good Hope increased by 191% compared to 2023. This area is well-known for hazardous maritime conditions, which contributed to a concentration of losses. The South African Maritime Safety Authority says around 200 containers were lost in this region alone.

Despite these challenges, the proportion of containers lost relative to those transported remains exceptionally low - just 0.0002 percent of the approximately 250 million containers transported globally in 2024.

The report highlights continued efforts across the liner shipping industry to improve container handling, stowage and securing practices.

Several major safety initiatives are also featured:

• Mandatory reporting of container losses to the IMO will begin in 2026, following adoption of new SOLAS amendments. WSC has long advocated for and welcomes this development.

• The Top Tier Joint Industry Project, led by MARIN with WSC participation, will be making its final report to the IMO in September. The project has made major advances in improving container safety, identifying the main reasons for container losses, developing tools to help ocean carriers prevent incidents, as well as recommendations to the IMO for revised regulations and to the ISO for amendments to standards that would significantly enhance container safety.

• The WSC Cargo Safety Program, launching in 2025, introduces the first industry-wide system for cargo screening to flag mis/undeclared dangerous goods - a leading cause of shipboard fires.

• New regulations on charcoal shipments will come into force in 2026. WSC has played a key role in shaping these changes, and many carriers will implement the new rules proactively in 2025.

WSC’s Containers Lost at Sea report is based on direct input from member companies representing approximately 90% of the global container vessel capacity. Data is extrapolated to provide an industry-wide estimate, assuming comparable performance from non-participating carriers. While industry-wide reporting will become mandatory from 2026, WSC is committed to continuing the Containers Lost at Sea report for consistency and transparency.



