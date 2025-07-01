MDL Leases Land for Peterhead Offshore Project Support Site

Peterhead is set to become the epicenter of flexible activity for the North Sea’s future energy landscape with a new quayside handling facility by Maritime Developments Ltd (MDL).

The North-east flex-lay services company has entered a long-term agreement with Peterhead Port Authority (PPA) to lease over 14,000m2 of land at Smith Embankment with access to Smith Quay through a dedicated spooling route.

The MDL Energy Service Base will provide optimized handling and storage services for power cables and mooring lines destined for new offshore wind developments, as well as enabling replacement and repair of flexibles as part of life-of-field operations.

The multipurpose facility will also be used as MDL marine operations base and will host its fleet of portable flex-lay technology for offshore deployment, as well as Project Management & Engineering services for managing vessel mobilizations—consolidating the company’s 25-year presence in the town since its inception.

MDL plans to invest over USD$16.5 million (£12 million) at the site over the next three years to support the marine operations and spooling activities, including building of the multipurpose facility, carousels, reels and specialist handling equipment.