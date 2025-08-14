Subscribe
Search

The Pasha Group Acquires Assets of MacMillan-Piper LLC, Tacoma Transload LLC

August 14, 2025

© Northwest Seaport Alliance
© Northwest Seaport Alliance

The Pasha Group, together with The Northwest Seaport Alliance (NWSA), announced Pasha Logistics LLC’s acquisition of certain assets of MacMillan-Piper LLC and Tacoma Transload LLC. 

The expansion follows the successful completion of an asset purchase agreement with the court-appointed Receiver for GSC Enterprises, Inc., which included certain assets of MacMillan-Piper LLC—a Pacific Northwest specialty transloader—and Tacoma Transload LLC. This milestone marks an expansion of the company’s West Coast footprint with a robust network of proprietary rail transload facilities, enhanced warehousing capacity, and specialized expertise in handling commodities including agriculture, paper, lumber, steel, and dry bulk.

The new Pasha Logistics operations will serve as a critical logistics hub for importers, exporters, and intermodal partners, providing reliable access to global markets through the ports ofSeattle and Tacoma.

Mergers & Acquisitions Infrastructure Rail Transload

Related Logistics News

Copyright Kapi/AdobeStock

CK Hutchison: "Reasonable Chance" $22.8B Ports Sale Will...

Nigerian Seaborne Import of Clean Petroleum Products Falls...
© alexyz3d / Adobe Stock

Nigeria Increases US Crude Imports
Copyright MDSAZIB/AdobeStock

Uncle Sam is Watching: Package Trackers Aim to Sniff Out...
Source: IAPORTS

IAPORTS to Hold Global Virtual Investment Round
(Credit: TotalEnergies)

TotalEnergies, CMA CGM to Form LNG Bunkering Logistics JV

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Sponsored

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal

Video

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

Logistics News

Port of Los Angeles Reports Busiest Month Ever

Port of Los Angeles Reports Busiest Month Ever

The Pasha Group Acquires Assets of MacMillan-Piper LLC, Tacoma Transload LLC

The Pasha Group Acquires Assets of MacMillan-Piper LLC, Tacoma Transload LLC

CK Hutchison: "Reasonable Chance" $22.8B Ports Sale Will Go Through

CK Hutchison: "Reasonable Chance" $22.8B Ports Sale Will Go Through

Bunker Sales Surge in Singapore

Bunker Sales Surge in Singapore

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Hapag-Lloyd reduces its 2025 earnings projection after half-year profits slip
India's JSW Cement makes a 4% gain in its debut, with a valuation of $2.38 billion
As Western sanctions target Russian oil, the shadow tanker fleet is growing more slowly.