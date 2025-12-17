Construction Starts on New Ammenities, Innovation Hub at London Gateway

DP World and Thames Freeport have broken ground on a USD$17.4 million (£13m) pioneering amenities and innovation hub – The Hive – at the London Gateway Logistics Park.

The latest investment in Thames Freeport’s mission to drive skills, innovation, and opportunity across the Thames Estuary, the 29,000 sq. ft. site will serve as a dynamic new focal point for local businesses, employee training, and community engagement, offering flexible meeting rooms and a dedicated training and innovation skills centre, alongside a state-of-the-art gym, two sports pitches and food and drink facilities.

This USD$17.4 million (£13m) investment into the local community will provide over 100 days of industrial and employability skills programs per year, supporting around 1,125 trainees annually across the Freeport and marks the latest collaboration between DP World and Thames Freeport, co-funded as part of the Freeport’s seed-fund program to create shared infrastructure for skills and innovation across its three council areas – Barking & Dagenham, Havering, and Thurrock.

Construction work on The Hive began in October and will be completed by March 2026, built to an ‘A+’ EPC Rating and BREAMM ‘Outstanding’ certification. Built by GOLDBECK Construction and offering world-class facilities to support wellbeing and personal development, The Hive will form a key part of the joint venture between DP World and Thames Freeport to deliver a positive long-term impact in the community.

The Hive will sit at the heart of London Gateway’s 9.25m sq. ft. Logistics Park, half of which has now been developed and is supported by a 10-year LDO from Thurrock Council. The ongoing growth of the Logistics Park coincides with the USD$1.34 billion (£1bn) expansion of the adjoining port and rail terminals, with two new all electric berths and a second rail terminal currently under construction, supporting DP World’s vision to make London Gateway the largest throughput container port in the UK.