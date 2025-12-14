Subscribe
Celebrity Edge Makes Maiden Call to Newcastle, Australia

December 14, 2025

Source: Port Authority of NSW
Source: Port Authority of NSW

Celebrity Edge made a debut visit to the port of Newcastle in Australia on December 13 with over 4,000 passengers on board.

Port Authority of NSW CEO John McKenna said: “The passengers and crew aboard the 306-meter-long Celebrity Edge will make a significant contribution to the economy.

“From wine tasting in the Hunter Valley to getting up close with Australian wildlife on the Central Coast and Port Stephens, and exploring Newcastle’s historic sites, this stopover showcases why the region is a must-visit on Australia’s cruise map.”

