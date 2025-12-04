Subscribe
CO2 Logistics Hub Under Development at Stockholm Norvik Port

December 4, 2025

Source: Höegh Evi

Höegh Evi and Aker BP are working with Ports of Stockholm to establish a CO₂ logistics hub that will enable an efficient and sustainable transport chain for carbon dioxide from industrial emitters in eastern Sweden.

The collaboration began in May 2025 and is a continuation of the NICE project (Norvik Infrastructure CCS East Sweden), which previously conducted a feasibility study. The continued work focuses on a detailed design of the logistics node Stockholm Norvik Port. The goal is to enable investment decisions across the value chain.  

Achieving Sweden’s climate targets, including net zero emissions by 2045, will require large scale deployment of negative emissions and CO₂ storage.

