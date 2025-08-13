Subscribe
Lloyd’s Register Expands Advisory Services to Meet Complexity of Ports Sector

August 13, 2025

Kamran Ul Haq, Senior Vice President – Ports Advisory. © Lloyd’s Register
Lloyd’s Register (LR) Advisory has expanded its ports team and invested in expertise and leadership to launch LR Ports Advisory, a new center to support ports as they address the many interconnected challenges faced today.

Geopolitics, sustainability, security, and technology are interlinked, but present opportunities and risks at varying levels from region to port, with many organizations assessing how best to navigate these evolving drivers. 

LR Ports Advisory’s deep domain of regulatory, energy, and maritime knowledge supports its ability to offer advisory solutions across port risk management, performance, investments, energy transition, and asset management. 

The launch comes as many ports globally grapple with the effects of increased maritime traffic. While technological and digital solutions can enhance performance and expand capacity, they also introduce exposure to cyber risks. Meanwhile, physical challenges such as sea level rise and the integration of future fuels into energy supply chains all require strategies and investments to ensure the long-term viability of port assets. As port operators expand into new geographies, they need a partner to support and enable efficient operations.  

“LR Ports Advisory understands the increasingly complex landscape that today’s ports operate in. While the challenges may be shared, each port is different, and a tailored approach is needed for a sustainable future," said Kamran Ul Haq, Senior Vice President – Ports Advisory. "Our deep seam of industry knowledge, drawn from across LR, enables us to provide ports with the insights they need to achieve their ambitions, whether they be attracting and retaining customers or future-proofing assets.” 

