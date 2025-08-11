Subscribe
Search

Egg Exports from Brazil Spike

August 11, 2025

Copyright alter_photo/AdobeStock
Copyright alter_photo/AdobeStock

Brazilian total egg exports, including fresh and processed products, rose almost 305% to 5,259 metric tons in July, reflecting strong demand from the United States after its bird flu outbreak, according to data compiled by industry group ABPA on Monday.

The U.S. turned to Brazil after bird flu reduced domestic egg supplies, raising prices and inflation. However, President Donald Trump imposed a 50% tariff on Brazilian goods, including eggs, on August 6.

In the first seven months of 2025, the U.S. was the main destination for Brazilian egg exports, with 18,976 tons shipped there in the period, representing a 1,419% rise and almost $41 million in sales, ABPA said.

Despite strong U.S. demand for egg imports, the tariff on Brazilian food imports, including coffee, beef, and eggs, risks reducing trade.

ABPA said it could not predict the impact of tariffs on the egg trade yet.

"There exists the possibility of maintenance of the (trade) flow, as North American demand remains high in the face of the shortage of the product," Ricardo Santin, head of ABPA, said in the statement.

Other major buyers of Brazilian eggs included Chile, Japan, and Mexico, the data showed.

(Reuters)

Ports Cargo Imports Exports Eggs

Related Logistics News

Credit: WMU, UBC, CMP, City of Malmö

Malmö Hosts Conference on Future-Proofing Port Cities
© Adobe Stock/visuals6x

Estimated 55% of Indian Goods Exported to US Will Face...
Tug Laura L. VanEnkevort; barge Joe Thompson. Image courtesy LCA

Great Lakes Limestone Shipments Slip Slightly in July Amid...

As China's Economy Slows, So Too Does Dry Bulk Shipping
© Adobe Stock/EdVal

Argentina will Send First Corn Shipment to China Next...
© Port of Green Bay

Port of Green Bay Shares June Tonnage

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
R.W. Fernstrum & Company

Video

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

Logistics News

Egg Exports from Brazil Spike

Egg Exports from Brazil Spike

Allcargo Terminals Reports Q1 Earnings

Allcargo Terminals Reports Q1 Earnings

Malmö Hosts Conference on Future-Proofing Port Cities

Malmö Hosts Conference on Future-Proofing Port Cities

Estimated 55% of Indian Goods Exported to US Will Face Tariffs

Estimated 55% of Indian Goods Exported to US Will Face Tariffs

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

South African tax authorities provide jet fuel to airports
African Development Bank will lead efforts to raise $7.8 billion for new Ethiopian Airport
YPF, a subsidiary of Argentina's YPF, invests $400 million in a sustainable jet fuel venture