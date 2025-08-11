Egg Exports from Brazil Spike

Brazilian total egg exports, including fresh and processed products, rose almost 305% to 5,259 metric tons in July, reflecting strong demand from the United States after its bird flu outbreak, according to data compiled by industry group ABPA on Monday.



The U.S. turned to Brazil after bird flu reduced domestic egg supplies, raising prices and inflation. However, President Donald Trump imposed a 50% tariff on Brazilian goods, including eggs, on August 6.



In the first seven months of 2025, the U.S. was the main destination for Brazilian egg exports, with 18,976 tons shipped there in the period, representing a 1,419% rise and almost $41 million in sales, ABPA said.



Despite strong U.S. demand for egg imports, the tariff on Brazilian food imports, including coffee, beef, and eggs, risks reducing trade.



ABPA said it could not predict the impact of tariffs on the egg trade yet.



"There exists the possibility of maintenance of the (trade) flow, as North American demand remains high in the face of the shortage of the product," Ricardo Santin, head of ABPA, said in the statement.



Other major buyers of Brazilian eggs included Chile, Japan, and Mexico, the data showed.



(Reuters)