The Port of Valencia to Host Final Conference of H2PORTS Hydrogen Project

November 17, 2025

© Valenciaport
© Valenciaport

On December 3, the final conference of the European H2PORTS project will take place. This initiative, coordinated by the Valenciaport Foundation in collaboration with the Port Authority of Valencia (APV), has enabled Valenciaport to become the first port in Europe to incorporate hydrogen technologies to reduce the environmental impact of its operations.

The event, which will present the main results of the project, will include a visit to the three pilot projects tested at the Port of Valencia: 

  • The ReachStacker developed by Hyster-Yale, capable of moving containers weighing over 30 tons using hydrogen as its sole fuel, which has been tested in real operations at MSC Terminal Valencia;
  • The 4×4 hydrogen tractor unit developed by the Atena research and technology center and tested at Valencia Terminal Europa (owned by the Grimaldi Group);
  • And the mobile supply station for this clean fuel, developed by the National Hydrogen Centre (CNH2) and managed by Carburos Metálicos, as an expert in the entire hydrogen value chain.

The afternoon session will also include a presentation on the future of hydrogen in ports organised by the Clean Hydrogen Partnership, the project's funding body.

The pilot tests, which began in mid-September 2023, will continue until the end of November 2025, subjecting the machines to real operating conditions in a port terminal and making the Valencia site the first and only one in the world to operate with a container stacker and a terminal tractor that run exclusively on hydrogen.

H2PORTS

The European project "H2PORTS - Implementing Fuel Cells and Hydrogen Technologies in Ports" project, coordinated by the Valenciaport Foundation in collaboration with the Port Authority of Valencia and funded by the Clean Hydrogen Partnership program, aims to test and validate hydrogen technologies in port machinery providing practical and real solutions without affecting the performance and safety of port operations and producing zero local emissions.

The H2PORTS project represents a total investment of USD$4.63 million (€4 million) and involves, in addition to the Valenciaport Foundation and the Port Authority of Valencia, the National Hydrogen Centre and the private companies MSC Terminal Valencia, Grimaldi Group, Hyster-Yale, ATENA – Distretto Alta Tecnologia Energia Ambiente, Ballard Power Systems Europe, Carburos Metálicos (Air Products group), and Enagás.

Technology Ports Hydrogen Port Conference Decarbonization

