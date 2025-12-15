Subscribe
Search

Abu Dhabi Ports Signs MoU to Develop, Operate Kuwait Container Terminal

December 15, 2025

© Timon - stock.adobe.com
© Timon - stock.adobe.com

Kuwait Ports Authority (KPA) said on Monday it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Abu Dhabi Ports Group to develop and operate the container terminal at Kuwait’s Shuaiba port under a concession agreement.

Shuaiba port, established in the 1960s, is Kuwait’s oldest port. It covers a total area of 2.2 million square metres (543.63 acres) and has 20 berths, while the container terminal has a storage area of 318,000 sqare metres, according to KPA’s website.

The port, located about 60 km (37.3 miles) south of the capital, handles commercial cargo, heavy equipment, raw materials and chemicals essential to various industries.

The MoU represents “the first preliminary step” toward concluding a concession contract, subject to the completion of required studies, KPA said in a statement without disclosing the value of the deal.

Under the agreement, Abu Dhabi Ports Group will prepare the technical, environmental and financial studies needed for the project, including infrastructure requirements.

(Reuters)

Ports Port MOU Container Terminal

Related Logistics News

© Peter Hermes Furian / Adobe Stock

Ukraine Says Russian Drone Attack Hit Civilian Vessel
© California Association of Port Authorities

California Ports Elect Dr. Noel Hacegaba as New President
© Adobe Stock/Pawinee

Morocco to Open Two Deepwater Ports in 2026, 2028
Leading Container Ports of the World (LCP) report cover image. © DNV

New Global Benchmark Ranks Top Container Ports Worldwide
© Saudi Global Ports Group

SGP Breaks Ground on Integrated Logistics Zone, Unveils...
© Bilbao Port Authority

The Port of Bilbao Takes the Stage at Enlit Europe 2025

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
New Fernstrum Keel Cooler Product

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

PortXchange Wins Award for EmissionInsider Port Decarbonization Platform

PortXchange Wins Award for EmissionInsider Port Decarbonization Platform

François Michel Appointed Chief Executive Officer of the GTT Group

François Michel Appointed Chief Executive Officer of the GTT Group

Abu Dhabi Ports Signs MoU to Develop, Operate Kuwait Container Terminal

Abu Dhabi Ports Signs MoU to Develop, Operate Kuwait Container Terminal

LNG Bunker Vessel Christened

LNG Bunker Vessel Christened

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Airbus delivered 30 jets during the first half of December, according to sources
Spain fines Airbnb $75 Million for unlicensed listings
Kazakhstan wants to accelerate the delivery of moorings to CPC Black Sea Oil Terminal