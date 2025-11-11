Subscribe
Upgraded Koala Service Boosts Australia - Asia Link

November 11, 2025

Source: ICTSI
Victoria International Container Terminal (VICT), Australia’s fully automated container terminal operated by International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI), recently enhanced maritime connection to Asian markets through a revamped Koala service.

The service, operated by MSC, made its inaugural call at VICT on October 4, linking the Port of Melbourne directly with major ports in China and Indonesia.

Fixed weekly route will offer increased flexibility to supply chains serving Australia’s largest consumer market.

The Koala service rotation covers Shanghai – Hong Kong – Jakarta – Fremantle – Adelaide – Melbourne – Jakarta – Shanghai. With Melbourne as the final major outbound Australian port, exporters across Victoria can benefit from the direct, weekly link to key Asian markets. The rotation is completed in approximately 35 days with seven vessels deployed.

Ports Cargo Container Shipping Australia

