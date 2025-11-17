Subscribe
Port of Savannah Container Volumes Rise 4% Through October

November 17, 2025

The Port of Savannah handled 4.8 million twenty-foot equivalent container units in calendar year 2025 through October, up 183,250 TEUs or 4 percent. Monthly volumes in October totaled 452,934 TEUs, a decrease of 8.4 percent or 41,325 TEUs compared to October 2024.

Colonels Island Terminal at the Port of Brunswick handled 72,234 units of autos and heavy equipment in October, up 3,700 units or 5.4 percent compared to the same month last year. For calendar year 2025 through October, the Port of Brunswick handled 689,662 units of autos and heavy equipment, down 67,750 units or 9 percent. 

Northeast Georgia is a high-growth manufacturing and logistics corridor for heavy equipment, forest products, food and poultry/protein exporters with a large amount of international cargo moving. The area is currently served by a five-hour truck route to/from the Port of Savannah.

Located 50 miles from Atlanta, GPA’s $127 million Blue Ridge Connector inland rail facility is nearing completion. The facility will be served by rail from the Port of Savannah, creating an improved supply chain into Northeast Georgia’s regional population of more than 2 million people. The facility will help keep trucks out of Atlanta and decongest all the community roadways affected by this corridor while spurring further economic development. 

In the first year of operation, the rail service will eliminate 52,000 truck trips through Atlanta and is expected to grow exponentially as more volume is added. In the future, this volume could rise to 400,000 truck trips based on demand GPA envisions. This shift to rail will also reduce CO2 emissions by 90 percent or 22,510 metric tons, compared to an all-truck route in the first year of operation.

To reduce the facility’s impact to local residents in Gainesville, Ga., GPA contributed $4.8 million to Hall County road improvement projects eliminating an at-grade rail crossing, rerouting White Sulphur Road and resurfacing Cagle Road. The new White Sulphur Road alignment south of the inland terminal ensures free access for emergency vehicles and avoids traffic disruption from trains that local residents had experienced in the past. The new alignment and resurfacing of Cagle Road also offers an improved alternative for residents. Both projects were completed in late Summer 2025.

Once the facility opens, Norfolk Southern doublestack trains will offer daily service Monday-Friday.

