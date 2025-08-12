How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal

As other ports explore long-term sustainability strategies, WBCT offers a compelling example of how propane can deliver cleaner operations without sacrificing reliability or cost-efficiency.



Ports are the lifeblood of global commerce, moving millions of tons of goods daily through networks of cargo-handling equipment and operations. At the West Basin Container Terminal (WBCT) in the Port of Los Angeles, propane is helping power that activity in a way that's cleaner, more efficient, and cost-effective.

Cleaner Energy for a High-Volume Operation

WBCT handles approximately 1.5 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) each year, relying on a vast fleet of equipment moving at an extraordinary pace. This massive fleet includes 225 yard tractors, as well as forklifts, rubber tire gantry cranes, and top loaders.

While many ports continue to rely heavily on diesel-powered equipment, WBCT made a pivotal decision more than two decades ago to go a different route, by adopting propane as the primary fuel for their yard tractor fleet.

"We were the first container terminal in the U.S. to convert our yard tractor fleet totally to propane over 20 years ago," shared Willy Won, Director of Engineering for Ports America. "That decision was driven by our commitment to reduce emissions while maintaining operational performance and cost-effectiveness."

Meeting Emissions Goals Without Sacrificing Power

California's strict emissions regulations make clean energy adoption critical, and WBCT's early adoption of propane positioned them well ahead of the curve. The terminal now operates ultra-low NOx propane engines certified by both the EPA and CARB, cutting nitrogen oxide emissions by up to 96% compared to diesel — an incredible improvement for local air quality and public health.

Notably, WBCT's propane-powered equipment has demonstrated equal performance compared to diesel. "The ultra-low NOx propane engines have really been able to meet our duty cycles and also benefit our emissions reduction goals," said Won. "There's been no difference in our operational requirements. The equipment performs the same, but now it's much cleaner."

Beyond its environmental credentials, propane continues to be a smart financial decision for WBCT. In 2024, the terminal paid an average of $1.66 per gallon for propane—less than half the price of diesel at $3.44 per gallon. Factor in available federal tax credits and reduced maintenance requirements, and the cost benefits multiply.

Quick Refueling, Less Downtime

One of the critical advantages propane offers over electric alternatives is its rapid refueling capability. "When a propane unit runs out of fuel, it takes about 10 minutes to refuel and get back to work. Compare that with electric counterparts, which may be down for multiple shifts waiting for a charge," Won explained.

This quick turnaround helps WBCT maintain performance continuity. Propane's consistent availability and on-site storage capabilities further reduce operational uncertainty.

"Infrastructure has been a major issue for electric systems," Won noted. "The brownouts we've experienced and the limitations of our electrical grid have made propane reliable as we work toward long-term zero-emission goals."

A Scalable and Future-Ready Solution

WBCT has already proven propane's viability in large-scale, high-demand port operations. The PSI 8.8-liter engine used in their terminal tractors delivers 270 horsepower and 565 foot-pounds of torque — more than enough to handle the terminal's grueling duty cycles. And with on-site storage capacity of more than 100,000 gallons, refueling infrastructure is robust and scalable to future needs.

" The reliability and performance we've experienced using propane, combined with the ongoing technological improvements in ultra-low emission engines, make it a compelling choice not just for today, but for years to come. — Willy Won

As other ports explore long-term sustainability strategies, WBCT offers a compelling example of how propane can deliver cleaner operations without sacrificing reliability or cost-efficiency. Their decades-long success story shows propane is far more than a transitional fuel — it's a high-performance, scalable solution for modern ports.

Learn more about propane's role in the future of clean energy at https://propane.com/for-my-business/material-handling-for-ports/.