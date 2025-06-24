Behind the Scenes: Powering Ports

The Vital Role of Stevedores and Their Equipment

Stevedores play a crucial role in keeping port operations running smoothly, from managing logistics to using special equipment for loading and unloading cargo containers safely and quickly. These port professionals work closely with port authorities, shipping companies, and logistics firms to keep goods flowing seamlessly through supply chains.

The use of propane-powered equipment enhances the essential processes at port operations by optimizing efficiency, reducing emissions, and lowering costs—making it a sustainable and effective solution for material handling in ports.

A Day in the Life of a Stevedore

Terminal operators, shipping companies, and stevedoring professionals must all work together to ensure cargo operations run smoothly, and once a shipping vessel arrives, they must be ready to spring into action.

Stevedores work in long shifts around the clock to unload containers, breakbulk cargo, and heavy cargo loads. Depending on the infrastructure and agreements each specific port operation has with its shipping lines, stevedores will either operate their own equipment or utilize on-site equipment provided by the port. In order to ensure smooth transitions and minimal downtime, it's critical that stevedores understand proper cargo handling techniques, safety procedures, and efficient use of this material handling equipment.

The Line of Equipment Used by Stevedores

While exact types of equipment needed depends on the specific task at-hand and size of cargo, a variety of heavy equipment is necessary to complete the list of tasks performed by stevedores. Generally, this includes the following pieces of heavy machinery:

Forklifts , which are used to transport goods and supplies on pallets or in small containers around the terminal.

, which are used to transport goods and supplies on pallets or in small containers around the terminal. Container Handlers , which are essential for transferring both full and empty shipping containers within the port.

, which are essential for transferring both full and empty shipping containers within the port. Cranes , which are used to hoist heavy cargo from ship to shore or around the terminal.

, which are used to hoist heavy cargo from ship to shore or around the terminal. Straddle Carriers , which transport containers over shorter distances within a port yard.

, which transport containers over shorter distances within a port yard. Port Tractors, which are also known as "terminal tractors," "shag trucks," "shunt trucks," "yard trucks," or even "yard goats," are the ultimate workhorse for moving cargo containers at both seaports and inland ports.

Why Propane-Powered Equipment Is Preferred by Stevedores

The choice of fuel for material handling equipment is a significant decision for port operations. Propane-powered equipment has gained traction in recent years for several reasons:

Reduced Emissions: Propane burns cleaner than diesel, producing significantly lower greenhouse gas emissions. This is crucial for ports aiming to meet environmental regulations while maintaining efficiency.

Propane burns cleaner than diesel, producing significantly lower greenhouse gas emissions. This is crucial for ports aiming to meet environmental regulations while maintaining efficiency. Operational Efficiency: Propane-powered forklifts and terminal tractors offer comparable, if not superior, performance to their diesel counterparts. They provide consistent power and don't require extensive downtime for refueling.

Propane-powered forklifts and terminal tractors offer comparable, if not superior, performance to their diesel counterparts. They provide consistent power and don't require extensive downtime for refueling. Lower Maintenance Costs: Compared to diesel engines, propane engines tend to have fewer maintenance requirements due to cleaner combustion and reduced carbon buildup.

Compared to diesel engines, propane engines tend to have fewer maintenance requirements due to cleaner combustion and reduced carbon buildup. Availability and Cost-Effectiveness: Propane is often more affordable than diesel and gasoline, and its supply is stable, making it a cost-effective choice for material handling.

Industry leaders in material handling and logistics have increasingly acknowledged the role of propane in port operations. Moreover, regulatory bodies, such as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), have recognized propane as a viable alternative fuel, providing incentives for ports to transition from diesel-powered fleets.

The Future of Stevedoring and Material Handling Equipment

With increasing global trade volumes, the demand for efficient cargo handling at ports will escalate as well. Stevedores will continue to play a crucial role in optimizing port operations nationwide, and their reliance on advanced material handling equipment will only increase with the heightened demand.

The material handling industry is already seeing innovations in propane-powered equipment, such as hybrid propane-electric forklifts. These advancements promise to enhance efficiency while maintaining the environmental benefits of propane—and they're just one example of how the propane industry is creating equipment today with the future in mind.

With a shift toward propane-powered material handling equipment, stevedores can achieve greater operational efficiency while reducing their environmental footprint. As technology continues to evolve, propane will remain a key fuel source in the material handling sector, driving productivity and sustainability in ports across the country.

Learn more about how propane is helping improve the experience of port operations, both for port workers and the surrounding communities, by visiting propane.com/ports.