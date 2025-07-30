Georgia Ports Container Trade Up 8.6% in FY 2025

The Georgia Ports Authority moved 5.7 million twenty-foot equivalent container units in fiscal year 2025 (July 1, 2024-June 30, 2025), an increase of 8.6 percent or 450,000 TEUs compared to the previous fiscal year.

FY2025 was the Port of Savannah’s second busiest year on record, and the rate of growth shows continuing strength in Georgia’s logistics trajectory. In the pandemic year of FY2022, GPA handled 5.76 million TEUs.

Savannah’s volume grew at a 4.5% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for fiscal year-to-date (FYTD) 2025 compared to FYTD2016, while the entire U.S. container port market experienced a 2.7% CAGR during the same period.

The Port of Savannah moved 410,400 TEUs in June. Georgia Ports averaged more than 475,000 TEUs per month in the fiscal year just ended. March, April and May each came in over 500,000 TEUs.

The Port of Brunswick handled 870,775 units of autos and heavy equipment in FY2025, which is flat compared to the previous year. Fiscal year 2024 was an all-time record year.

GPA will start construction in the current fiscal year on the new $100 million Colonels Island Berth 4 designed to ensure future capacity keeps pace with demand when opened in 2027.

Expanding infrastructure to handle growing demand for the future

In the past decade, Georgia Ports Authority has completed $3.2 billion in port infrastructure projects. Over the next ten years, GPA plans to invest another $4.5 billion in capacity improvements, which will see five big ship berths added in the next eight years. This future big ship berth capacity expansion represents the largest of any U.S. port. Two big ship berths are being upgraded now in Ocean Terminal, and will be ready 2027-2028. Three big ship berths are planned for Savannah Container Terminal from 2030-2034.

During Fiscal Year 2025, GPA completed $470 million in projects, including:

Brunswick: Roll-on/Roll-off expansion

Savannah: Garden City Terminal Warehouse 83B Modifications (newly expanded CBP Exam facility)

Savannah: Eight new ship-to-shore cranes

Also in Fiscal Year 2025, the GPA Board approved an additional $472 million for new projects, including: