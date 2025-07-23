Egypt's First Finished-Vehicle Logistics Terminal Opens for Business

The Suez Canal Automotive Terminal (SCAT), a joint venture among NYK, Africa Global Logistics (AGL) and Toyota Tsusho Corporation, has officially opened Egypt's first finished-vehicle logistics terminal.

With an anticipated increase in finished-vehicle imports and the forthcoming initiation of full-scale exports, SCAT is strategically positioned to address this growing demand.

The facility features a quay capable of accommodating two large car carriers simultaneously, as well as extensive storage space.

In addition, the terminal is equipped to support the rising need for cargo transshipment.

The site area spans 21.2 hectares, with storage capacity set for 2,550 vehicles in the initial stage of operation, to be expanded to a maximum of 10,000 vehicles in the future.

The planned operating period for the terminal is 30 years.