Subscribe
Search

ETS Expansion Risks Undermining UK Ports' Competitiveness

July 23, 2025

© British Ports Association
© British Ports Association

The UK Emissions Trading Scheme (UK ETS) Authority has published an interim response to the 2024 UK ETS Expansion to Maritime consultation. 

This confirmed the decision to proceed as planned, which will bring offshore vessels into the UK ETS earlier than the EU scheme. Whilst the intention is to align the UK and EU schemes, the UK will cover vessels supporting the offshore energy industry before the EU, increasing costs for using UK ports.

"We are bitterly disappointed at this own goal, which will undermine the competitiveness of UK ports particularly with those European operators involved in offshore wind contracts," said Mark Simmonds, Director of Policy at the British Ports Association. 

"It is difficult to understand the reasoning for pushing forward at such pace, with no phase in as other industries have had, no de minimis thresholds, and no plan to roll back the scheme when international measures take effect and duplicate the regulation later this decade. It is not too late to change course."

Ports Europe

Related Logistics News

© Nicola / Adobe Stock

COSCO Seeks Veto Power in Global Port Deal
© Port of Oakland

Port of Oakland June Container Volume Declines Due to...
© Bilbao Port Authority

Basque Government Minister of Industry Welcomes New Port...
(Credit: BP)

KBR-SOCAR Joint Venture Secures Work for BP in Azerbaijan
Christening the Creole King, hosted at E-Crane Gulf Coast Service Center in the Port of Iberia, Louisiana, on Friday July 11, 2025. Photo credits: E-Crane & Apple Pie Media

Creole King Christened in Port of Iberia
Copyright Trygve/AdobeStock

Europe Ports Lag Installing Shore Power Ahead of 2030

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
New Fernstrum Keel Cooler Product

Video

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

Logistics News

ETS Expansion Risks Undermining UK Ports' Competitiveness

ETS Expansion Risks Undermining UK Ports' Competitiveness

Shipbuilding: Bulk Vessel Deliveries Soar

Shipbuilding: Bulk Vessel Deliveries Soar

Egypt's First Finished-Vehicle Logistics Terminal Opens for Business

Egypt's First Finished-Vehicle Logistics Terminal Opens for Business

TotalEnergies, CMA CGM to Form LNG Bunkering Logistics JV

TotalEnergies, CMA CGM to Form LNG Bunkering Logistics JV

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Maguire: Key US electricity prices and output trends to 2025.
Thai Airways will resume its trading on August 4.
COMEX copper reaches record highs as the August 1 deadline for tariffs looms