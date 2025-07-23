ETS Expansion Risks Undermining UK Ports' Competitiveness

The UK Emissions Trading Scheme (UK ETS) Authority has published an interim response to the 2024 UK ETS Expansion to Maritime consultation.

This confirmed the decision to proceed as planned, which will bring offshore vessels into the UK ETS earlier than the EU scheme. Whilst the intention is to align the UK and EU schemes, the UK will cover vessels supporting the offshore energy industry before the EU, increasing costs for using UK ports.

"We are bitterly disappointed at this own goal, which will undermine the competitiveness of UK ports particularly with those European operators involved in offshore wind contracts," said Mark Simmonds, Director of Policy at the British Ports Association.

"It is difficult to understand the reasoning for pushing forward at such pace, with no phase in as other industries have had, no de minimis thresholds, and no plan to roll back the scheme when international measures take effect and duplicate the regulation later this decade. It is not too late to change course."