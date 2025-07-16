DP World, Asian Terminals Inc. Deploy First Fleet of Electric Internal Transfer Vehicles in the Philippines

DP World and its strategic partner, Asian Terminals Inc. (ATI), has unveiled a brand-new fleet of 15 electric internal transfer vehicles (eITVs) along with corresponding rapid-charging infrastructure at the Philippines’ premier trade gateway, the Manila South Harbour (MSH). This is the first fleet of eITVs to be deployed for operations in the country.

This new fleet of ITVs will facilitate transportation of containers between vessels and yard to enable quick vessel turnaround time and improve overall terminal efficiency. In addition to enhancing landside operational efficiency, this milestone also accelerates the terminal’s transition to clean energy-powered landside operations, marking a step towards the goal of operating a fully decarbonized fleet by 2030.

Manufactured by Sany Heavy Industry Co., Ltd, the new eITVs are equipped with high-capacity batteries, powerful electric drivetrains, and advanced control systems that deliver safe, efficient, and zero-emission cargo movement. Before deployment, the electric fleet underwent a rigorous one-year technical and safety evaluation by DP World and ATI engineers to ensure optimum performance under local conditions. This proactive assessment enabled the seamless integration and immediate deployment of the new units into day-to-day operations, to enable quick vessel and cargo turnaround time.

The investment is valued at about USD$2.1 million (₱hp120 million). Plans are underway to facilitate the deployment of more electric equipment, including rubber-tired gantry cranes, side loaders, reach stackers, and forklifts, in the next few years.

This initiative aligns with DP World’s global decarbonization roadmap, which targets a 42% reduction in carbon emissions by 2030, and net-zero operations by 2050. It also supports the Philippine government’s thrust to modernize the country’s key gateways through greener, smarter, and more efficient trade solutions, spearheaded by the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA).