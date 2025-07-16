Subscribe
PPG Completes 100th Dry Docking Using Electrostatic Coating

July 16, 2025

Credit: PPG
Credit: PPG

PPG announced the 100th dry docking performed using electrostatic application for marine hull coatings. 

PPG completed the project on the MV Colossus, a 287-meter bulk carrier owned by Enterprises Shipping and Trading S.A. at CUD Weihai Shipyard Co. Ltd. in China. The team applied PPG NEXEON 810 antifouling on the boot top and PPG SIGMAGLIDE 2390 fouling release coating on the underwater hull.

PPG is the first coatings company to introduce the application technique to the marine sector, having utilized electrostatic spraying in the automotive and aerospace industries for decades.

The method uses an electrostatic spray gun to apply the coating to a grounded metal hull, with electrically charged paint particles precisely guided toward the vessel’s surface. This results in even distribution and the formation of an ultrasmooth, long-lasting film layer. Compared to traditional airless spraying, electrostatic application increases transfer efficiency, resulting in significant reductions in overspray and waste, and providing a cleaner operation and improved work environment for applicators.

PPG’s focus on innovation and sustainability led to the development of premium fouling control coatings specifically designed for electrostatic application. The unique formulation of both PPG Sigmaglide fouling release coating and PPG Nexeon 810 antifouling coating ensures compatibility with the application method. These low-friction hull coatings also provide benefits in fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions savings.

The technique has already demonstrated measurable results in recent projects.

Dry Dock Marine coatings

