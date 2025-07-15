Subscribe
KBR-SOCAR Joint Venture Secures Work for BP in Azerbaijan

July 15, 2025

(Credit: BP)
(Credit: BP)

KBR and SOCAR, through their joint venture SOCAR-KBR, have been awarded two contracts by BP in Azerbaijan - one to support the Sangachal Terminal Electrification (STEL) project, Azerbaijan’s largest oil and gas reception terminal, and another for the Shah Deniz compression (SDC) gas field project.

Under the terms of the contracts, SOCAR-KBR will provide detailed engineering design solutions and procurement services for both the projects.

SOCAR-KBR previously completed the project FEED for the STEL project, and the pre-FEED and FEED for the SDC project.

This additional work reflects BP’s continued confidence in SOCAR-KBR’s delivery excellence.

The SDC project follows on from previous phases of development in the Shah Deniz Contract Area in the Azerbaijan sector of the Caspian Sea. It involves the installation of an offshore compression platform – the SDC platform, and associated facilities, to enable further gas to be extracted and processed from the field.

The SDC platform will be located approximately 3 km from the Shah Deniz Bravo (SDB) platform and 10 km from the Shah Deniz Alpha (SDA) platform in around 85 m water depth and will serve as a host facility for SDA and SDB gas export compression.

“KBR has been delivering world-scale energy solutions in the region for over three decades and these projects mark a significant step in Azerbaijan’s clean energy security objectives.

“The Sangachal terminal, which was designed by KBR and serves as a vital link between Azerbaijan and the rest of Europe, will enable the country’s transition to national grid supply and reduce emissions. The Shah Deniz compression project marks the next stage in the evolution of delivering safe and efficient solutions,” said Jay Ibrahim, President, KBR Sustainable Technology Solutions.

