Federal Maritime Commission Publishes Update of its Official Case Law Reporter

The latest volume of Decisions of the Federal Maritime Commission, Second Series has been published on the FMC website: Decisions of the Federal Maritime Commission, Second Series (Volume 8).

This publication provides a compendium of Initial and Final Decisions of the Commission and selected other orders that may be legally significant or establish legal precedent.

The volume now incorporates the period of January 2024 through December 2024.

Decisions and orders published in the volume may be cited by counsel and parties in Commission proceedings using the abbreviation F.M.C.2d. A proper citation will indicate the volume designation, the abbreviation, year of decision, and the page on which the case report begins, such as:

Color Brands, LLC v. AAF Logistics, Inc., 8 F.M.C.2d 502 (FMC 2024)

For the most current status and disposition of any proceeding, the docket activity logs remain available and are updated daily. The logs can be found at https://www2.fmc.gov/readingroom/.

Any questions about this publication should be directed to [email protected].