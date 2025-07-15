Creole King Christened in Port of Iberia

A landmark moment in Gulf Coast industry was celebrated today with the christening of Creole King, a state-of-the-art barge-mounted stevedoring crane, at the Port of Iberia.

Operated by Cooper Consolidated and assembled by E-Crane’s Gulf Coast Service team, the Creole King represents a technological and environmental leap forward for midstream cargo operations. Standing 75 feet tall with a reach of 125 feet, the Creole King is powered by the largest E-Crane of its kind in North America—the EC30382 PD-E from the 4000C Series. Capable of lifting up to 52 tons and equipped with 47- and 39-cubic-yard interchangeable clamshell grabs, this electric crane is purpose-built for demanding, continuous-duty operations on inland and coastal waterways.

“We studied the market for bulk material handling equipment that offered a combination of performance, ease of maintenance and operation, and energy efficiency, and E-Crane checked all the boxes,” said Scott Becnel, Director of Business Development for Cooper Consolidated.

E-Crane USA CEO Steve Osborne highlighted the machine’s efficiency, noting that its advanced electric powertrain reduces fuel usage by up to 80% compared to traditional cranes. “It takes about the amount of diesel in a wineglass to move a ton of cargo,” said Osborne. “The result is a dramatically lower environmental footprint that benefits us all.”

The unveiling drew praise from Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Susan Bourgeois, who emphasized the crane’s potential to enhance logistics capacity throughout South Louisiana.





Celebrating a successful champaign break. From left to right: Lance Rase, Eric Slater

(President and CEO of CGB Enterprises), Angus Cooper III, Angus Cooper IV (Manager at

Cooper Group of Companies)

Photo credits: E-Crane & Apple Pie Media





“Today we’re not just christening a crane—we’re ushering in a new chapter of opportunity for our ports and people,” Bourgeois said. The Port of Iberia invested more than $6 million to support the project through Louisiana’s Port Priority Program, refurbishing infrastructure and upgrading facilities to accommodate this new wave of maritime technology. Executive Director Craig Romero called the Creole King a catalyst for economic growth: “We started with 12 new jobs. We expect that to grow to 50 as more cranes are built. This is an example of smart investment yielding long-term dividends.”

As the sister crane to the Pelican, commissioned in December 2024, the Creole King joins Cooper Consolidated’s growing fleet of high-efficiency cranes based out of Darrow, Louisiana. Both cranes are designed to work ships up to Panamax size in a direct configuration or operate in tandem with the LMO, a barge-mounted grain handling system that enables exporters to weigh, grade, and sample commodities directly midstream.

The Creole King’s presence, together with Pelican, reinforces Cooper Consolidated as a market leader in cargo handling for the Mississippi River, a vital conduit that serves more than 90% of America’s agricultural exports. “This isn’t just a machine — it’s a milestone,” said Osborne. “It shows what’s possible when engineering excellence, environmental responsibility, and regional collaboration come together.”

Presentation of the ceremonial keys and gifts. Left to right: Lance Rase, Lieven Bauwens

(Managing Director and CEO of E-Crane Worldwide), Angus Cooper III (President of Cooper

Group of Companies), Steve Osborne (CEO of E-Crane USA)

Photo credits: E-Crane & Apple Pie Media