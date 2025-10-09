ADNOC L&S, TA’ZIZ Ink Deal to Build UAE’s First Dedicated Chemicals Port

ADNOC Logistics & Services (ADNOC L&S) and TA’ZIZ have signed a 50-year strategic agreement to establish United Arab Emirate’s first dedicated chemicals port at the TA’ZIZ Industrial Chemicals Zone in Al Ruwais, supporting the country’s industrialization and chemicals expansion goals.

Under the agreement, ADNOC L&S will build, own and operate the $300 million port, while TA’ZIZ will use the facility to export chemicals and derivatives efficiently. Scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2026, the port is expected to generate more than $1.3 billion in revenue for ADNOC L&S over the first 27 years.

The port will feature shore-to-ship power connections to the local clean energy grid, three berths, two liquid and one dry, and will serve TA’ZIZ’s growing chemicals production capacity.

By 2028, TA’ZIZ expects to produce 4.7 million tonnes per annum of chemicals including methanol, low-carbon ammonia, caustic soda, ethylene dichloride, vinyl chloride monomer and polyvinyl chloride.

“This strategic agreement for first-of-its-kind dedicated chemicals port will provide ADNOC L&S long-term, predictable revenue while supporting TA’ZIZ’s growing chemicals ecosystem. The project demonstrates our ability to expand into high-growth sectors and deliver sustainable value for shareholders, while advancing the UAE’s industrial growth,” said Abdulkareem Al Masabi, CEO of ADNOC L&S.

“With TA’ZIZ strategically located close to fast-growth markets in Asia and Africa, this dedicated chemicals port will enable us to export our products efficiently and at scale, supporting the UAE’s ambition to establish a world-scale chemicals industry. Partnering with ADNOC L&S on this important project will ensure the port is built, operated and scaled to enable reliable logistics services and revenue for TA’ZIZ,” added Mashal Al-Kindi, CEO of TA’ZIZ.