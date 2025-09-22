Cavotec to Deliver Maldives’ First Shore Power System

Cavotec has signed an order from Mohan Mutha Group to supply shore power systems in the Maldives. This is the first shore power installation in the Maldives and marks an important step in the country’s efforts to reduce carbon emissions in its ports.

The systems will enable vessels calling at the port to connect to electrical power while berthed, eliminating berth emissions and reducing the use of auxiliary engines. This cuts local air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions and extends the operational lifespan of vessel engines.

The order includes five Power Run and Power Feed systems, with deliveries scheduled for the first quarter of 2026.