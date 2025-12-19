Subscribe
International Flag-State Association Looks to Advancing Role in Policymaking

December 19, 2025

The International Flag-State Association (IFA), an association of the world’s three largest registries—Liberia, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, and the Republic of Panama—has been meeting since 2021. 

IFA is the first alliance of its kind and was designed to allow its members to have a platform to more formally engage with respect to global challenges, stakeholder insight, and the development and implementation of international instruments to enhance maritime safety, security, the protection of the marine environment, and the welfare of seafarers, among others.

Unlike other maritime sectors, flag States previously lacked a dedicated and formal global platform. IFA aims to fill that gap. For example, in 2024, IFA members enhanced the capabilities of the successful Registry Information Sharing Compact (RISC) by improving the paths to information exchange through an integrated online database. The RISC database is an online tool for consultation among subscribed flag States that allows for easier access to details on problem vessels that may be evading regulations or engaging in suspicious activities.

While information sharing has been the priority to date for IFA, one of its next steps will be applying for consultative status at the International Maritime Organization to more actively contribute to international policymaking.

IFA founding member representatives include Alfonso Castillero, Chief Executive Officer, Liberian International Ship and Corporate Registry; Bill Gallagher, Senior Deputy Commissioner of Maritime Affairs, Republic of the Marshall Islands Maritime Administrator; and Alexander De Gracia, Deputy Administrator, Panama Maritime Authority.

