Subscribe
Search

igus Wins Award for Mobile Shore Power Outlet System

October 15, 2025

© igus
© igus

igus, a leading global manufacturer of motion plastics, was presented with the “Maritime Innovator of the Year” award for its igus Mobile Shore Power Outlet (iMSPO) family of products. The honor was bestowed on October 7 during the American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA) conference held in Quebec. 

The igus Mobile Shore Power Outlet (iMSPO) is designed to overcome the infrastructure limitations and evolving operational challenges facing modern ports. As shipping alliances shift and vessel sizes increase, providing power connections to all ships becomes challenging for fixed, stationary outlets. The iMSPO system, which utilizes igus roller e-chains for long travel distances, is a self-propelled unit that can be positioned anywhere along the berth. This mobility allows a single iMSPO unit to cover an entire berth, connecting ships regardless of their size or mooring position, all while meeting demanding technical standards like IEC 80005-1.

By eliminating the need for multiple fixed shore power outlets, the iMSPO offers substantial operational advantages and cost savings. Ports benefit from a significant reduction in fixed cabling, medium voltage gear and maintenance costs, turning what was once a multi-infrastructure investment into a single, high-efficiency, one-time investment. Crucially, the iMSPO facilitates widespread “cold ironing,” enabling ships to turn off their diesel generators while docked, dramatically reducing the emission of harmful pollutants like NOX, SOX, and particulate matter, thereby safeguarding environmental and human health in port communities.

Ports Marine Equipment Awards Power Connector

Related Logistics News

© Adobe Stock/saiko3p

Novorossiisk Reaches Max Export Capacity, Traders Struggle...

Fueling the Future of Ports: Cost Savings and Resilience...
© ID_Anuphon / Adobe Stock

China Sanctions Five US-Linked Units of South Korea’s...
© Wolfgang Jargstorff / Adobe Stock

Maritime Fees Spiral Deepens as US, China Trade Blows
Copyright Anatolii/AdobeStock

Sustainable Fuel Chicken and Egg Redux. Maybe Some Ports...
© Harwich Haven Authority

Harwich Haven Authority Shortlisted for Social Value Award

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
R.W. Fernstrum & Company

Sponsored

Power & Performance at the Port: How Propane Delivers Reliable, Lower-Cost Power

Power & Performance at the Port: How Propane Delivers Reliable, Lower-Cost Power

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

igus Wins Award for Mobile Shore Power Outlet System

igus Wins Award for Mobile Shore Power Outlet System

Novorossiisk Reaches Max Export Capacity, Traders Struggle to Reroute Oil

Novorossiisk Reaches Max Export Capacity, Traders Struggle to Reroute Oil

CMA CGM Places First Order for Indian-Built Vessels

CMA CGM Places First Order for Indian-Built Vessels

Trade Group Wants Ban on Export of Scrap Aluminum Cans to China

Trade Group Wants Ban on Export of Scrap Aluminum Cans to China

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

J.B. Hunt reports a 12% increase in its quarterly profit due to cost savings
Brazil Postal Service Correios wants a $3.7 billion Treasury-backed Loan from banks
US airline group calls for an end to the government shutdown citing aviation safety risks