igus Wins Award for Mobile Shore Power Outlet System

igus, a leading global manufacturer of motion plastics, was presented with the “Maritime Innovator of the Year” award for its igus Mobile Shore Power Outlet (iMSPO) family of products. The honor was bestowed on October 7 during the American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA) conference held in Quebec.

The igus Mobile Shore Power Outlet (iMSPO) is designed to overcome the infrastructure limitations and evolving operational challenges facing modern ports. As shipping alliances shift and vessel sizes increase, providing power connections to all ships becomes challenging for fixed, stationary outlets. The iMSPO system, which utilizes igus roller e-chains for long travel distances, is a self-propelled unit that can be positioned anywhere along the berth. This mobility allows a single iMSPO unit to cover an entire berth, connecting ships regardless of their size or mooring position, all while meeting demanding technical standards like IEC 80005-1.

By eliminating the need for multiple fixed shore power outlets, the iMSPO offers substantial operational advantages and cost savings. Ports benefit from a significant reduction in fixed cabling, medium voltage gear and maintenance costs, turning what was once a multi-infrastructure investment into a single, high-efficiency, one-time investment. Crucially, the iMSPO facilitates widespread “cold ironing,” enabling ships to turn off their diesel generators while docked, dramatically reducing the emission of harmful pollutants like NOX, SOX, and particulate matter, thereby safeguarding environmental and human health in port communities.