Port Esbjerg Strengthens its Port Control with EU Support

With support from the Interreg North Sea Program, an EU-funded cooperation aimed at driving ideas and solutions across the North Sea, Port Esbjerg has strengthened and modernized its Port Control. Featuring a new control room, integrated IT systems, and consolidated professional competencies, Port Control can now more efficiently monitor, manage, and plan the port’s daily operations.

Port Esbjerg is known for its high level of activity: cargo arrives, changes direction, and moves onward in a continuous flow.

To keep the flow steady, coordinated, and smooth, Port Esbjerg has with funding from Interreg North Sea Program upgraded its Port Control. A new control room integrates all the port’s IT systems into a single platform, giving Port Control staff a comprehensive overview of the port’s areas and activities.

From the control room, Port Control can coordinate traffic in real time, plan operations, and ensure that the right people are in the right place at the right time. Emergency preparedness is also improved, as Port Control can respond faster to irregularities and maintain close contact with the authorities.

From the control room, Port Control will be able to assist drone operators at the port, with a full overview of the ports area with everything from directing vessels to safety across the port’s facilities.

The initiative to create the new and improved control room and enhance Port Control’s operations began in early 2025 and was completed on schedule in October 2025. The project involved several partners in and around the port. The project is part of the Developing Innovative Offshore Logistics (DIOL) project, led by Esbjerg Airport, and has been realized through a multimillion investment by Port Esbjerg and the Interreg NorthSea Program.