Liebherr BOS Cranes Celebrates 50 Years

Liebherr marks half a century of BOS crane excellence. Since 1975, BOS cranes have been trusted by operators worldwide, known for their robust design and marine adaptability. The latest generation continues this legacy, now featuring an electric variant to meet evolving offshore demands.

In 1975, Liebherr delivered its first BOS crane, the B10 / 17 EX, for installation on the Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Unit Princess Aweni. Since then, the BOS series has undergone continuous development, introducing new design features and operational capabilities tailored to the evolving demands of offshore environments. This includes the evolution of the Litronic control system, which progressed from early card-based setups to fully enclosed shock- and water-resistant units, and now to the latest generation offering higher computing power, expanded functionality, and multiple configuration options.

The BOS series spans a wide range of models, from the compact BOS 2600 all the way up to the heavy lift BOS 35000 and BOS 45000. This diversity allows operators to select the ideal crane for their specific requirements, whether for routine supply operations or complex installation tasks. Each model benefits from the signature design elements, including the A-frame, lattice boom structure, and integrated walkways that ensure easy access to all service points. The boom design enables large outreaches with precise load handling, while the A-frame supports smooth boom luffing and integrates essential service features. Auxiliary hoists provide fast, efficient handling for everyday lifts and lighter loads. Boom walkways improve accessibility for inspections, maintenance, and routine checks.

At the upper end of the range, the BOS 35000 and BOS 45000 are engineered to tackle the most demanding offshore applications. With a lifting capacity of up to 1,200 tons, the BOS 35000 is purpose-built for offshore wind-farm installation and the transport of large-scale oil and gas infrastructure. The BOS 45000 pushes these boundaries even further, offering up to 1,400 tonnes of lifting power and an outreach exceeding 100 meters. These cranes are purpose-built for large-scale installation, maintenance, and decommissioning work, combining precision, reach, and reliability in harsh marine conditions.

Initially produced at the Liebherr site in Nenzing, Austria, the BOS cranes quickly gained recognition for their reliability and adaptability. From 2005 onward, all BOS cranes and other maritimec rane types of Liebherr have been manufactured at the company’s site in Rostock, Germany, a leading centre for maritime crane technology. To date, 502 BOS cranes have been manufactured and deployed across the globe. The United Kingdom, Brazil and Norway represent some of the largest markets.

A major design evolution came in 2005, when the BOS series adopted the modern configuration that remains the industry standard: a clear separation between the distinctive A-frame and the machinery house, replacing the earlier design where the slewing platform featured an integrated drive system and a top-mounted A-frame. This redesign enhanced serviceability while also creating a solid foundation for future technological integration.

Since 2005, the BOS series has been equipped with Liebherr’s in-house developed Litronic crane control system, a key component in delivering precise and efficient offshore operation. Acting as the interface between crane and operator, Litronic enables real-time diagnostics and optimized lifting performance.The modular architecture also allows for tailored functionality, making it an ideal fit for the diverse demands placed on BOS cranes worldwide.

Alongside the BOS series, Liebherr’s offshore portfolio includes specialized solutions like the TCC 14000, a highly flexible crane architecture mounted on a mobile undercarriage. With lifting capacities of up to 600 tons and hook heights reaching 100 meters, the TCC 14000 is designed for rapid mobilization and precise positioning. Its specific design combines the high lifting capacity of a BOS offshore crane with the unique mobility of a harbor crane.