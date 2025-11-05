Subscribe
MITSUI E&S Secures Order for 15 Rubber Tyred Gantry Cranes

November 5, 2025

Source: Mitsui E&S
MITSUI E&S has received an order from Westports Malaysia for 15 rubber tyred gantry cranes.

Westports operates the primary container terminal facilities in Port Klang, which is located approximately 50 kilometers southwest of Kuala Lumpur. As Malaysia’s largest trading port and a major transshipment hub in the region, Port Klang occupies a highly strategic position along the Strait of Malacca which is one of the world’s busiest maritime trade routes.

In line with increasing container volumes and evolving supply chain requirements, Westports is currently expanding its terminal capacity through the development of new container facilities and infrastructure enhancements. The newly ordered cranes will support these expansion efforts and strengthen Westports’ operational efficiency and handling capabilities.

To date, MITSUI E&S has delivered 218 of its MITSUI-PACECO Transtainers and 60 ship-to-shore gantry cranes (MITSUI-PACECO Portainer) to Westports.

