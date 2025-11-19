Subscribe
Secretary of State for Wales Hosts Roundtable to Realize Tidal, Wave Energy Potential

November 19, 2025

© Marine Energy Council
© Marine Energy Council

Secretary of State for Wales, Jo Stevens MP, this week hosted the marine energy sector to discuss how industry and government can work together to realize Wales’ 6GW of tidal stream and wave energy potential. The discussion covered industry progress, the role of the Marine Energy Taskforce, and the upcoming renewable auction.

Wales’ 870 miles of coastline has significant renewable potential. The Marine Energy Council (MEC), the representative body of the UK’s tidal stream and wave energy sectors, met with the Secretary of State, to discuss the progress being made in harnessing this potential, and the development of world-leading tidal stream site, Morlais in Anglesey. 

Morlais is a community-owned tidal stream site, managed by the social enterprise Menter Môn, with 240MW of consented capacity. In the last three renewable auctions, 38MW has been successfully contracted by companies including Inyanga Marine, Magallanes Renovables, QED Naval and Verdant. These projects, due to deploy before 2028, have been made possible by the UK Government’s international leadership in setting a ringfence for tidal stream in its renewable auctions.  

The budget for the next renewable auction for non-offshore wind technologies will be announced on December 8, 2025. The MEC is calling for the Government to set a USD$52.4 million (£40m) tidal stream and a USD$9.18 million (£7m) wave energy ringfence in the next renewable auction.

The MEC is leading the Marine Energy Taskforce, which is developing a roadmap and a series of recommendations for the Government. The Taskforce will report in June 2026.

