Subscribe
Search

MSC Cruises Connects to Shore Power in New York

November 3, 2025

Source: MSC Cruises
Source: MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises utilized shore power in New York for the first time when MSC Meraviglia connected to shore power at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal.

The connection allowed MSC Meraviglia to switch off her engines to eliminate emissions locally, as part of the City’s and MSC Cruises’ commitment to improving local air quality while the ship is in port.

MSC Cruises has fitted shore power capability as standard on all new ships since 2017 and is working to retrofit other vessels in its fleet. Currently 16 of the line’s 23 ships are equipped with shore power which will increase to 17 by the end of the year.

The MSC Group’s Cruise Division last month celebrated a year of shore power success at the Mediterranean Sea port of Valletta in Malta, when MSC World Europa connected to the local electricity grid to total 300 hours during a 12-month period.

The Division’s luxury brand, Explora Journeys, connected the next day for the first time in Malta when its debut ship of six vessels, EXPLORA I, received shoreside power.

MSC Seaview recently tested a new shore power facility at the port of La Spezia in Italy and last week MSC Poesia also trialled a new landside port plug-in capability at Le Havre in northern France.

MSC Cruises’ first use of shore power in the United States occurred in April 2025 when MSC World America plugged in while docked at the cruise line’s state-of-the-art terminal at PortMiami, which opened during the same month.

MSC Cruises in 2024 connected to shore power in 13 ports and made 142 successful connections, more than triple the number undertaken in the previous year.

Andrew Kimball, President & CEO, New York City Economic Development Corporation, added, “NYCEDC is making crucial investments – from shore power upgrades at BCT and the recently approved Brooklyn Marine Terminal project to the forthcoming Manhattan Cruise Terminal master plan – ensuring the future of the cruise industry in New York City is sustainable, efficient, and economically competitive. MSC Cruises’ shore power connection this past weekend – and the connections of Cunard and Princess cruise ships in recent months – delivers on years of community feedback and marks a major step in electrifying New York’s waterfront.”


Marine Equipment Cruise Ship Shore Power Green Ports

Related Logistics News

© Australian Border Force

Millions of Cigarettes Seized in Multi-Nation Operation
The LHM 800 in operation at the Port of Rotterdam, recently handed over to Marcor. © Liebherr

Liebherr Reports Growth in Electric-Powered Mobile Harbor...
© ID_Anuphon / Adobe Stock

Chinese Sanctions on Hanwha Put $150B South Korea-US...
Image courtesy PERC

Propane’s Economic Edge for Ports During Trade Uncertainty
Source: GCMD

GCMD and IAPH Forge Decarbonization Coalition Across...
Copyright Anatolii/AdobeStock

Sustainable Fuel Chicken and Egg Redux. Maybe Some Ports...

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Sponsored

Renewable Propane Making Path to Zero Easier for Ports

Renewable Propane Making Path to Zero Easier for Ports

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

HII Names Taylor to Leading Vessel Design Spot t Newport News Shipbuilding

HII Names Taylor to Leading Vessel Design Spot t Newport News Shipbuilding

Panama Canal Bets on LPG Transits

Panama Canal Bets on LPG Transits

MSC Cruises Connects to Shore Power in New York

MSC Cruises Connects to Shore Power in New York

US Sets Global LNG Export Record

US Sets Global LNG Export Record

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Athens International Airport's nine-month net profits fall 4.8% due to higher costs
Minister says that the counter-terrorism police are unaware of the identity of a suspect in a UK train stabbing.
Statnett, a Norwegian company, will invest up to 20 billion dollars in the power grid by 2030