Port of Oakland Sets Renewable, Zero-Carbon Power Record in 2024, Secures Clean Energy Storage Agreement

The Port of Oakland has announced two achievements in its pursuit to become an environmentally-conscious port.

In 2024, a record 86% of the electricity the Port provided to tenants and facilities came from renewable and zero-carbon sources; and the Port secured a long-term energy storage services agreement that will help strengthen the Port’s energy supply, optimize solar power, and advance the Port’s full transition to clean energy.

The Port’s renewable power figures are detailed in the annual Power Source Disclosure Report and Power Content Label, which were verified and submitted to the California Energy Commission (CEC).

In 2024, 62% of the Port’s energy supply was renewable, including geothermal, solar, and biomass, while an additional 24% came from large hydroelectric power. Put in context, the Port nearly doubled California's Renewable Portfolio Standard soft target of 44% renewable energy requirements.

The Port also entered into an agreement with Trolley Pass Project LLC to secure long-term energy storage services that will help stabilize energy costs, provide environmental benefits, and support the Port’s Strategic Plan goals to transition to zero emissions and build infrastructure resilience.

The agreement, approved by the Port’s Board of Commissioners, establishes the Port as a participant in an up to 400-megawatt battery energy storage system (BESS) facility located in San Bernardino County. The Port will receive 4 megawatts of storage capacity under a 20-year Energy Storage Service Agreement, at a total cost not to exceed $13.3 million.

By participating in this in-state project, the Port will reduce its reliance on market power purchases, meet its Resource Adequacy requirements, and enhance the value of its renewable energy investments. The agreement also supports California’s Senate Bill 100 goals, which require 100% clean electricity by 2045.