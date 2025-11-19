Subscribe
Search

Okeanis Eco Tankers Share Sale to Fuel Vessel Buys

November 19, 2025

Copyright GT
Copyright GT

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. said that following strong demand it has successfully priced an offering  of 3,239,436 new shares of the Company’s common stock, par value USD 0.001 per share, at a price of $35.50 per Offer Share, raising gross proceeds of $114,999,978.

The net proceeds from the Offering are expected to be used as partial consideration for the acquisition of two newbuilding Suezmax vessels, each currently under construction at South Korea's Daehan Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., each from an unrelated third-party seller, for an acquisition price of $97 million per vessel. Each vessel is expected to be delivered from the shipyard in January 2026, subject to satisfaction of closing conditions for such delivery. If one or both of the Vessel Acquisitions do not consummate, the net proceeds from the Offering may be used for general corporate purposes.

The Offering is expected to be completed by delivery of the allocated Offer Shares to investors through the Depository Trust Company (DTC) on a delivery vs payment basis on or about 21 November 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including that the agreements for the Vessel Acquisitions remaining in full force and effect at the time of closing. The Offer Shares will be available for trading on New York Stock Exchange once the Offer Shares have been issued and settlement has taken place, expected on or about 21 November 2025.

Shipbuilding Ship Sales Finance

Related Logistics News

Screenshot of the TCE Calculator. © Baltic Exchange

Baltic Exchange Launches New TCE Earnings Calculator to...
© Marine Energy Council

Secretary of State for Wales Hosts Roundtable to Realize...
Copyright Val Traveller/AdobeStock

Star Bulk Posts Softer Q3 Expands Fleet with New...
Image courtesy Fincantieri

Fincantieri Launches €40M Shipyard Expansion Plan
Orcan Energy has expanded production capacities. Image courtesy of Orcan Energy

In the Search for Ship Energy Efficiency, Don't Forget...
Image courtesy CALCAREA Inc. and AURELIA Design B.V.

Ocean-Based Carbon Capture for Commercial Vessels

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Sponsored

Unlocking Grant and Funding Opportunities for Propane in the Material Handling Market

Unlocking Grant and Funding Opportunities for Propane in the Material Handling Market

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Logistics News

Liebherr BOS Cranes Celebrates 50 Years

Liebherr BOS Cranes Celebrates 50 Years

Baltic Exchange Launches New TCE Earnings Calculator to Simplify Freight, Emissions Analysis

Baltic Exchange Launches New TCE Earnings Calculator to Simplify Freight, Emissions Analysis

Secretary of State for Wales Hosts Roundtable to Realize Tidal, Wave Energy Potential

Secretary of State for Wales Hosts Roundtable to Realize Tidal, Wave Energy Potential

Okeanis Eco Tankers Share Sale to Fuel Vessel Buys

Okeanis Eco Tankers Share Sale to Fuel Vessel Buys

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Fed rate cut will not affect most Gulf stocks
Spain's eDreams shares plummet over 30% after the company cuts its earnings guidance
Archer partners up with Saudi entities to test air taxi operations