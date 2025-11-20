Subscribe
Chemical Vessel Ops target of Odfjell, Nissen Kaiun JV

November 20, 2025

Odfjell CEO Harald Fotland. Odfjell Foto - Veronika Stuksrud
Odfjell CEO Harald Fotland. Odfjell Foto - Veronika Stuksrud

Odfjell SE and Japan’s Nissen Kaiun Co., Ltd. have formed a new Bergen-based joint venture, Odfjell Hakata Maritime AS, marking a significant expansion of their long-standing partnership and adding substantial capacity to the global chemical tanker market.

The JV will launch with a fleet of 10 stainless-steel chemical tankers, equally contributed by the two companies. Nine of the vessels are already operating under Odfjell Tankers via existing charter agreements, while the tenth is set to join the fleet in early December. The vessels will be fully integrated into Odfjell’s commercial platform and deployed across major deep-sea trade lanes.

Odfjell CEO Harald Fotland said the initiative strengthens Odfjell’s position as “one of the world’s leading and most energy-efficient chemical tanker operators,” highlighting Nissen Kaiun’s fleet as being built to the highest quality and sustainability standards. The collaboration leverages Odfjell’s extensive global trading network alongside Nissen Kaiun’s large, modern fleet of advanced chemical carriers.

The company expects the JV—combined with ongoing fleet renewal initiatives—to increase commercial trading days by roughly 12% in 2026 versus 2025, signaling meaningful growth in available capacity for global customers.

Odfjell Tankers will serve as the commercial manager, integrating the JV tonnage into its worldwide chartering and operations structure. The vessels will trade across key global shipping hubs, meeting rising market demand for safe, efficient chemical transportation as the sector accelerates toward lower-emission operations.

Fotland emphasized the strategic alignment: “We share a common goal of reducing the industry’s carbon footprint, and Japanese shipyards remain frontrunners in quality and energy-saving technologies.”

Odfjell Hakata Maritime AS will be headquartered in Bergen and is expected to become operational in December 2025.

