Hybrid Lubricants Bunkering Vessel Debuts in Fujaira

November 19, 2025

TotalEnergies Introduces New Tristar-Owned Hybrid Lubricants Bunkering Barge at Fujairah. Image courtesy TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies Introduces New Tristar-Owned Hybrid Lubricants Bunkering Barge at Fujairah. Image courtesy TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies Marketing Middle East, a fully owned subsidiary of TotalEnergies based in Dubai, has time chartered a first-of-its-type 750 cubic meter hybrid lubricants bunkering barge from Tristar Group to supplement its Lubmarine division’s ship-to-ship operations in the port of Fujairah, UAE as of October 1st.
 
The Tristar Eco Voyager, featuring a hybrid engine design that combines electric and biofuel power, coupled with an advanced powertrain, is designed to significantly reduce carbon emissions compared to traditional diesel propulsion barges.
 
Following her construction in Turkey’s largest shipyard of Akdeniz, the Tristar Eco Voyager left Turkey on her maiden voyage in late July to her home port Fujairah where she will replace Lubmarine’s barge currently operating in the port.

Thanks to its hybrid propulsion system, the new barge can reduce CO₂ emissions by about 35%, if based on a 50:50 balanced use of biofuel and electricity, compared to a conventional barge operating exclusively on Low Sulphur Marine Gas Oil (LSMGO).
 
Moreover, the port of Fujairah plans to increase the number of electric charging installations, which will enable the barge to operate almost entirely on electricity and further reduce CO2 emissions.
 
“We are absolutely delighted to commence operations with the new Tristar Eco Voyager, continuing our long-standing partnership with Tristar,” said Louise Tricoire, Director of Lubmarine. “The barge not only expands our capacity for ship-to-ship delivery of high-quality lubricants in Fujairah, but its cutting-edge design including electric main powertrain also clearly demonstrates our leadership in advancing sustainable marine operations."

