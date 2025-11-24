Subscribe
AD Ports, Masdar Team Up for Offshore Wind Projects

November 24, 2025

AD Ports Group and Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company – Masdar have signed a partnership agreement to collaborate on the development and delivery of offshore wind projects.

Under the agreement, the companies will identify opportunities where AD Ports Group can serve as a key partner and contractor for Masdar global offshore wind initiatives.

The parties will jointly determine technical requirements for Masdar projects and identify where AD Ports Group can deploy its extensive technical and logistical capabilities, including the provision and fabrication of substations, onshore and offshore logistics solutions, subsea services, and maintenance and operations support, to meet project needs effectively and with cost efficiencies.

“Utilizing AD Ports Group’s integrated maritime and logistics capabilities, and years of experience in complex projects, we are uniquely positioned to deliver the technical solutions and operational excellence required for Masdar’s large-scale offshore wind projects.

“Leveraging our combined strengths, we have an opportunity to accelerate the deployment of sustainable, innovative, and technologically advanced offshore wind solutions,” said Ammar Al Shaiba, CEO - Maritime & Shipping Cluster, AD Ports Group.

“Masdar is a global leader in offshore wind, and we are committed to driving development in a sector that is critical to clean energy transformation. Through partnerships like this agreement with AD Ports, we can expand our reach and deliver impact at greater scale, helping countries around the world to achieve their clean energy objectives.

“We look forward to working closely with AD Ports to leverage our combined expertise and experience to help meet growing clean energy needs,” added Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar.

Masdar has developed and is operating several landmark offshore wind projects in Europe, including the 476 MW Baltic Eagle project in Germany and the 1.4 GW East Anglia THREE project in the UK, demonstrating the viability and scalability of this technology.

