Medov Group Acquires Programma Mare

Medov Group acquired a majority stake in Programma Mare S.r.l., a historic La Spezia-based company that has modernized traditional packaging methods for the storage and international shipment of yachts.

The announcement was made by Giulio Schenone, President & CEO of Medov Group, a leading brand in the shipping, logistics and yachting industries. The transaction, which comes just a few months after the June inauguration of the new Janua Algor refrigerated warehouse in Genoa Voltri, is part of the Group’s broader strategy for growth and diversification, with the goal being to further expand its range of services and strengthen its presence in the European maritime, logistics and port markets.

“We are proud to announce the addition of Programma Mare to Medov Group: this acquisition represents a significant milestone as it enhances our ability to offer increasingly integrated and innovative solutions in the maritime and logistics sectors,” said Giulio Schenone. “It marks an important step in expanding our network and creating new synergies for the benefit of clients and partners, who can rely on a comprehensive and unique service offering. From shipping agency and chartering through Medov, Costamed and AMG Chartering, to supply chain logistics and refrigerated warehousing with Medov Logistics and Janua Algor, container storage and repair with Derrick, as well as luxury yachting agency services and hospitality experiences with San Giorgio Yachting — now complemented by advanced packaging solutions for yachts of all sizes.”

Founded in La Spezia, Programma Mare has established itself over the years as a trusted partner for leading Italian yacht builders, thanks to its specialized expertise in producing shrink-wrap covers, nautical structures and solutions for boat shipping and storage.

“Becoming part of Medov Group allows us to further enhance our know-how and offer clients an even more comprehensive and competitive service,” commented Davide Giannoni, co-founder and CEO of Programma Mare. “We are thrilled to begin this new business chapter, which will enable us to combine our deep local roots and technical expertise with Medov Group’s international and multisector vision.”

Founders Davide Giannoni and Francesco Dazzi will both remain within the company, retaining a significant shareholding and serving respectively as CEO and Production Director.

The acquisition is particularly strategic given that Programma Mare recently inaugurated a new 1,600-square-meter logistics warehouse in Sarzana, featuring 660 pallet spaces and an external area of equal size.