Global Energy Group Rebrands as it Charts Next Growth Phase

October 1, 2025

(Credit: Global)
(Credit: Global)

Energy services company Global Energy Group has rebranded as Global and unveiled plans to build a new 2,000 square meter headquarters in Inverness as part of its strategy to grow turnover from $400 million to $670 million within three years.

Group companies, Global Port Services, Global Crane Services, Global Wind Projects, Global Infrastructure, and Global Power Services (formerly Approved Power Services) will each undergo a brand refresh to bring them in line with the new Global corporate identity.

As part of the rebrand, GEG Capital, the investment arm of the group, will also operate under the new Global identity.

Portfolio companies Apollo, Aventus Energy, Bracewell, Capstone Construction, Arthian, Calder Electrical, Scot Build, Cammach, Global Highland, Be Personnel, and Chance Recruitment will retain their current corporate identities.

The rebrand comes as the group marks its 20th anniversary and follows the sale of the Port of Nigg and fabrication and scaffolding businesses, moves that repositioned the company as an energy and infrastructure partner.

Construction has begun on Global’s new headquarters, located within the Inverness Campus Freeport zone, with completion expected by autumn 2026. The building will house up to 50 new staff and bring several group companies under one roof for the first time.

“We are really excited to share our new brand and vision which sets our course for the next five years. With a new, future focused brand - and a move toward a hybrid investor/operator model, with a people- and technology-led solutions provision, we are confident we will nearly double our turnover within three years.

“This will see us explore new markets and synergies between group companies, creating hundreds of new, long-term skilled employment opportunities across Scotland and beyond, as we establish Global as the UK’s leading energy & infrastructure partner,” said Roy MacGregor, Chairman at Global.

The company, which employs around 2,000 people, said growth would be driven by its hybrid investor-operator model combining energy services with investments in consultancy, construction and recruitment.

Ports Coastal/Inland Industry News Activity Europe Infrastructure

