Port of Long Beach Orders Two Ship-to-Shore Cranes

September 18, 2025

Source: PACECO
Source: PACECO

PACECO Corp. and MITSUI E&S have announced a contract to supply two new ship-to-shore (STS) cranes to Total Terminals International (TTI) at the Port of Long Beach.

The new cranes will be capable of serving vessels of up to 24,000 TEU and will be built in Japan. They will include key American-made components supplied by U.S. companies.

“This order underscores the shift now underway in the U.S. container handling market. For decades, terminals depended heavily on Chinese manufacturers. Today, PACECO® and MITSUI E&S are proving that there are reliable alternatives that both meet the needs of U.S. ports and support broader national security and supply chain resilience goals,” said Troy Collard, General Manager of Sales at PACECO.

The new cranes are expected to enter service in 2027.

Paceco’s recent delivery of six rubber tired gantry (RTG) cranes to TTI in August, designed with a fuel-efficient battery-electric hybrid system, can be readily upgraded to full zero-emission operation through integration with hydrogen fuel cell or shore power solutions. This upgrade pathway has already been validated by PACECO’s successful deployment of the world’s first hydrogen-powered RTG crane at Yusen Terminals in Los Angeles in 2024.

