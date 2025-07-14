Port of Green Bay Shares June Tonnage

The Port of Green Bay saw 137,725 tons of material and raw goods pass through the port during June, compared to 123,794 tons during the the month of May. Current year-to-date totals are down 47% compared to the same time frame last season.

“While the season’s slow start is still affecting the year’s overall totals, the Port gained some momentum with shipments of cement, limestone and petroleum products this past month,” said Dean Haen, Port of Green Bay Director. “So far this season, we’ve seen lower volumes of key commodities due to surges in these materials at the end of last season, disrupted supply chain patterns and moderated demand. With the length of the season, our expectation is to see 1.75 million tons by early next year.”

Three commodities that moved through the Port last month, including limestone (68,241 tons), cement (46,703 tons) and petroleum products (22,781 tons). A total of 15 total ships visited during June, compared to 10 ships during the May. This season, a total to 32 total vessels have visited the Port of Green Bay.

“The increased ship traffic over last month is a positive indicator of stakeholder engagement and impact amidst commodity groups, working to support our economy here in Northeast Wisconsin,” added Haen. “The Port is an economic driver throughout the region, from employment opportunities to giving businesses efficient access to raw materials and a reliable link in the supply chain. The Port remains committed to our region’s economy.”