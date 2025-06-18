Subscribe
X-Press Feeders Group, COSCO SHIPPING Lines Partner to Enhance Feeder Connectivity

June 18, 2025

© X-Press Feeders Group
© X-Press Feeders Group

X-Press Feeders Group, the world’s largest independent common carrier, has signed two agreements with COSCO SHIPPING Lines, one of the world’s largest mainline operators, to expand network coverage, strengthen mainline-feeder coordination and improve service reliability.

The agreements were signed by Francis Goh, Chief Operating Officer of X-Press Feeders Group and Irene Cheng Jin, Deputy Managing Director of COSCO SHIPPING Lines on June 18, 2025. 

Under the partnership agreement, both companies will explore opportunities to cooperate as partners in feeder services across Asia, the Middle East, the Mediterranean, North Europe and Latin America. For the leasing agreement, X-Press Feeders Group will provide COSCO SHIPPING Lines with the first option to charter newbuild vessels from X-Press Feeders Group, which may be deployed to support joint services where appropriate. 

With the shipping industry facing stricter decarbonization targets, evolving trade flows, and increasing demand for end-to-end logistics, this collaboration reflects a shared commitment to building more sustainable and resilient supply chains.

