Hanseatic Global Terminals Launches Latin America Expansion

Hanseatic Global Terminals announced the launch of Hanseatic Global Terminals Latin America, marking the brand’s first-ever regional expansion. This milestone represents a step in the company’s mission to strengthen its global terminal network and enhance service offerings worldwide.

With this launch, Hanseatic Global Terminals will establish its first regional headquarters in Santiago, Chile, which will serve as the operational hub for both North and South America.

Founded in 2024, Hanseatic Global Terminals is an independent entity within the Hapag-LloydGroup, focusing on terminals and infrastructure. The creation of Hanseatic Global Terminals Latin America S.A. also includes the incorporation of two new business units under its Inland Services division:

Hanseatic Global Terminals Chile Logistics S.A.

Hanseatic Global Terminals Chile Extraportuarios S.A.

The Inland Services units, along with the port subsidiaries, provide port and logistics services to foreign trade players throughout the region.

Looking ahead, the company is advancing toward its Strategy 2030: expanding from 21 to approximately 30 terminals globally and evolving into a global player in this industry. This regional unification opens new opportunities and reinforces the company’s dedication to operational excellence worldwide.