GES Exits Dutch Market with Rotterdam Terminal Sale to Tepsa

July 10, 2025

Rotterdam terminal (Credit: GES)
Global Energy Storage Group (GES) has completed of the sale of its terminal located in the Port of Rotterdam to French-based firm Tepsa.

The facility, which includes 212,000 m3 of tank storage and approximately 18 hectares of development land in the Europoort area, was sold to Tepsa, a European bulk liquid and gas storage operator.

The transaction represents a key milestone for GES as it continues to focus its resources on expanding its presence in the fast-growing Asian market, with particular emphasis on its strategic terminal at Port Klang in Malaysia.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

With the sale of the Rotterdam terminal, GES no longer holds assets in the Netherlands. According to the company, it’s growth strategy remains firmly anchored in Asia, where demand for bulk liquid storage, including chemicals, biofuels, and new energy products, continues to rise.

“Part of the investment cycle is realising value from assets at the right time, and we’re confident this was the right moment for GES. We are now fully focused on growing our business in Asia, with Port Klang at the centre of that strategy.

“We extend our sincere thanks to the Rotterdam team and our customers for their support and for maintaining a safe, reliable, and forward-looking operation throughout our ownership,” said Peter Vucins, CEO of GES.

Coastal/Inland Terminals Maritime Ports

