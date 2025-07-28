AD Ports Group Signs Land Lease Agreement With Emirates Food Industries Group

AD Ports Group has signed a 50-year land lease agreement with Emirates Food Industries, a member of the National Holding Group.

This collaboration will initially see the development of silos at Khalifa Port’s South Quay, further enhancing the port's capabilities, reinforcing its position as a premier logistics and trade hub in the region, and strengthening the country’s food security by increasing storage capacity for strategic food commodities.

Later stages of the project also anticipate the related launch of an advanced grain processing plant, ultimately seeing a fully integrated industrial complex featuring cutting-edge facilities for processing and storing various types of grains, valued at USD$54 million (AED 2 Billion).

The initiative aims to establish a modern and sustainable complex with advanced capabilities for grain storage and processing supported by the latest industrial and operational technologies. With a robust and stable infrastructure, the complex will enable agile responses to shifting market demands and supply chain dynamics.

The 100,000 m2 facility is planned to have a storage capacity of approximately 150,000 Metric Tons. The leased plot is strategically located within Khalifa Port, to provide direct access to deep-water berths which can accommodate full load panamax.