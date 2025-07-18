Subscribe
Search

Port Houston Surpasses 2 Million TEUs in June, Looks Ahead to Maritime Conference

July 18, 2025

© Port Houston
© Port Houston

Port Houston marked a milestone in June, surpassing 2 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) handled year-to-date. Container volumes for the month totaled 331,864 TEUs, a 2% dip compared to the same month last year, but volumes remain up 3% year-to-date at 2,169,677 TEUs.

Resin exports continue to drive demand at Port Houston’s container terminals, which hold a 60% market share for resin commodities. In fact, June data shows a 16% year-over-year increase in loaded container exports. Loaded container imports were down 9% for the month. 

Port Houston is implementing a reefer import dwell fee at its terminals effective August 1 that applies to loaded refrigerated import containers. “This fee, relevant specifically to reefers that dwell in our yards longer periods of time, is necessary for us to make efficient use of our terminal space and provide optimal service levels to all of our customers,” said Charlie Jenkins, CEO at Port Houston.

As for other volumes, general cargo at Port Houston’s public terminals rose 6% year-to-date, and steel imports are up 3% year-to-date through June, totaling 2,184,349 short tons so far this year. Overall tonnage across the Port’s public facilities reached 27,460,673 short tons through June, up 3% from the prior year.

Houston International Maritime Conference

Later this year Houston’s trade landscape, including the energy sector, container trade, tariff impacts, infrastructure growth, and more will be discussed at the 4th annual Houston International Maritime Conference (HIMC25). At the event, hundreds of maritime leaders, supply chain professionals, and industry stakeholders from around the world will come together for four days of insights and collaboration.  

HIMC25 will be held November 2–5, 2025 at the Hilton Americas in downtown Houston. Early-bird registration is open now through August 31. To register, visit https://porthouston.com/himc/.

Ports Containerships Cargo Port Conference

Related Logistics News

Copyright masterskuz55/AdobeStock

Iron Ore 'Calm' in face of China Uncertainty, U.S. Tariffs
Source: BIMCO

Coal Shipments Plummet 6%, China's the Driver
© Adobe Stock/STOCKSTUDIO

Maersk Reopens Cargo Acceptance to Port of Haifa
© Crowley

Crowley Expands International Shipping By Connecting U.S....
© Adobe Stock/Cleop6atra

Marine Fuel Sales at Fujairah Port Hit Three-Month Low
Inventor and product developer at Wee.no, Rune Wee. Image courtesy Wee.no

ContainerWheels 2-in-1: Patented System Aims to Simplify...

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
Fernstrum News

Video

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

Logistics News

Port Houston Surpasses 2 Million TEUs in June, Looks Ahead to Maritime Conference

Port Houston Surpasses 2 Million TEUs in June, Looks Ahead to Maritime Conference

Greek-Managed Tankers Divert Around Africa to Avoid Red Sea Attacks

Greek-Managed Tankers Divert Around Africa to Avoid Red Sea Attacks

Global Shipping's Q3 Outlook Centers on Geopolitical Instability (again)

Global Shipping's Q3 Outlook Centers on Geopolitical Instability (again)

Tideworks Technology’s Traffic Control Solution Deployed at Florida International Terminal

Tideworks Technology’s Traffic Control Solution Deployed at Florida International Terminal

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Barcelona, Europe's most popular cruise port, will reduce its capacity amid concerns about overtourism
Incorrect speed record card caused 2024 Nepal plane crash, panel says
Mexican truck drivers learn English to comply with the new US language regulations