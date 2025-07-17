Tideworks Technology’s Traffic Control Solution Deployed at Florida International Terminal

Tideworks Technology Inc. (Tideworks), a full-service provider of terminal operating system (TOS) solutions, announced the successful deployment and impact of Traffic Control at Florida International Terminal (FIT), a leading port operator in South Florida. Traffic Control is Tideworks’ equipment execution system and is helping FIT improve terminal operations by automating equipment dispatch, balancing workloads and prioritizing container moves.

Safety has been one of the most significant areas of impact. With Traffic Control, equipment moves and driver interactions are now coordinated digitally through tablets and laptops, allowing drivers to remain in their vehicles. This shift, combined with new physical barriers, has not only improved driver safety but also streamlined gate operations, enabling faster processing and reducing truck turn times.

These improvements are part of the broader transformation enabled by Traffic Control. The system optimizes container handling operations by replacing radio communication and paper-based instructions with real-time electronic dispatching. This shift increases accuracy and streamlines yard execution, so terminals can respond faster to change, reduce truck turn times and improve safety standards across operations.

This deployment grows Tideworks’ presence in South Florida and marks another milestone in its long-standing partnership with FIT. The terminal already operates several Tideworks’ marine solutions, including Mainsail 10, Spinnaker Planning Management System and Forecast web portal, and has integrated with the terminal’s community portal. The addition of Traffic Control further strengthens FIT’s digital foundation and provides the real-time visibility needed to optimize gate and yard performance.

Tideworks provided all implementation services for the project, including project management, software customization, configuration, installation, integration services, user training and go-live support. The company will continue providing FIT with ongoing maintenance and 24/7 technical support.