Subscribe
Search

Tideworks Technology’s Traffic Control Solution Deployed at Florida International Terminal

July 17, 2025

© Tideworks Technology Inc.
© Tideworks Technology Inc.

Tideworks Technology Inc. (Tideworks), a full-service provider of terminal operating system (TOS) solutions, announced the successful deployment and impact of Traffic Control at Florida International Terminal (FIT), a leading port operator in South Florida. Traffic Control is Tideworks’ equipment execution system and is helping FIT improve terminal operations by automating equipment dispatch, balancing workloads and prioritizing container moves.

Safety has been one of the most significant areas of impact. With Traffic Control, equipment moves and driver interactions are now coordinated digitally through tablets and laptops, allowing drivers to remain in their vehicles. This shift, combined with new physical barriers, has not only improved driver safety but also streamlined gate operations, enabling faster processing and reducing truck turn times.

These improvements are part of the broader transformation enabled by Traffic Control. The system optimizes container handling operations by replacing radio communication and paper-based instructions with real-time electronic dispatching. This shift increases accuracy and streamlines yard execution, so terminals can respond faster to change, reduce truck turn times and improve safety standards across operations.

This deployment grows Tideworks’ presence in South Florida and marks another milestone in its long-standing partnership with FIT. The terminal already operates several Tideworks’ marine solutions, including Mainsail 10, Spinnaker Planning Management System and Forecast web portal, and has integrated with the terminal’s community portal. The addition of Traffic Control further strengthens FIT’s digital foundation and provides the real-time visibility needed to optimize gate and yard performance.

Tideworks provided all implementation services for the project, including project management, software customization, configuration, installation, integration services, user training and go-live support. The company will continue providing FIT with ongoing maintenance and 24/7 technical support.

Technology Ports Port Technology

Related Logistics News

© Bilbao Port Authority

Basque Government Minister of Industry Welcomes New Port...
© DP World

DP World, Asian Terminals Inc. Deploy First Fleet of...
Copyright Trygve/AdobeStock

Europe Ports Lag Installing Shore Power Ahead of 2030
© International Transportation Service

ITS Announces $365 Million Expansion Project at Port of...
Source: DP World

Syria Signs $800 Million Agreement with DP World
Rotterdam terminal (Credit: GES)

GES Exits Dutch Market with Rotterdam Terminal Sale to...

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Video

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

Logistics News

Tideworks Technology’s Traffic Control Solution Deployed at Florida International Terminal

Tideworks Technology’s Traffic Control Solution Deployed at Florida International Terminal

Port of Oakland June Container Volume Declines Due to Global Uncertainties

Port of Oakland June Container Volume Declines Due to Global Uncertainties

DP World Expands Black Sea Operations, Halving Romania-Turkey Shipping Times

DP World Expands Black Sea Operations, Halving Romania-Turkey Shipping Times

Basque Government Minister of Industry Welcomes New Port of Bilbao President

Basque Government Minister of Industry Welcomes New Port of Bilbao President

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Israel's parliamentary panel wants compensation from the state for Israelis who were stranded in Iran during the war
Uber invests $300 million in Lucid, an EV manufacturer as part of the robotaxi deal
US Transport chief on California high speed rail: "We have to stop it"