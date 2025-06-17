Subscribe
Search

ContainerWheels 2-in-1: Patented System Aims to Simplify Container Handling

June 17, 2025

Inventor and product developer at Wee.no, Rune Wee. Image courtesy Wee.no
Inventor and product developer at Wee.no, Rune Wee. Image courtesy Wee.no
Image courtesy Wee.no
Image courtesy Wee.no
Image courtesy Wee.no
Image courtesy Wee.no
Image courtesy Wee.no
Image courtesy Wee.no

The handling of loaded containers in tight spaces has always been a logistical challenge. 

Now, the Norwegian equipment supplier Wee.no is launching ContainerWheels 2-in-1: A patented system designed to make container transport quicker, safer, and more flexible.

Rune Wee, Head of Product Development at Norway's largest online equipment supplier, Wee.no, is launching a new transport system for loaded containers. The system, named ContainerWheels 2-in-1, offers a simple yet powerful solution for lifting and towing containers without the need for heavy machinery or permanent infrastructure.

Following two years of product development and testing, the system from Wee.no has now been granted patent protection in 45 countries
ContainerWheels 2-in-1 consists of two galvanized modules and a front drawbar. Each module features dual solid wheels and a manual crank-lift mechanism. The units slide into the container’s forklift pockets, allowing users to lift the container approximately 15 cm off the ground. Once elevated, the container can be towed with a forklift, car, wheel loader, or tractor.

The system will initially be available in two models, capable of handling loads of 10 and 20 tonnes, respectively.

“ContainerWheels 2-in-1 is designed to meet the requirements of companies that frequently move or reposition containers in ports, warehouses, construction sites, storage facilities, or recycling stations," said Rune Wee. "The system is both robust and practical to utilize, and is constructed to handle uneven terrain during transport.”

Watch the system in action:

 

Technology Ports Cargo Containershipping Invention

Related Logistics News

© Adobe Stock/Игорь Головнёв - stock.adobe.com

Mitsui OSK: Shipping in the Gulf Continues, Closely...
© Adobe Stock/Cleop6atra

Marine Fuel Sales at Fujairah Port Hit Three-Month Low
Ocean Network Express (“ONE”) announced today the naming of ONE Singapore, the sixth vessel in a series of 20 ammonia/methanol ready container vessels. Image courtesy ONE

Shipbuilding: ONE Singapore Joins the Fleet
© Adobe Stock/Katie Chizhevskaya - stock.adobe.com

Imports drop 9% at Los Angeles Port in May Under 145%...
© Nibulon

Nibulon to Export 1 Million Tons of Grain Via Black Sea...
Image Credit: Intelatus Global Partners

Fortescue Green Pioneer: Proving Ground for Ammonia as...

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Video

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

Logistics News

Mitsui OSK: Shipping in the Gulf Continues, Closely Monitoring Situation

Mitsui OSK: Shipping in the Gulf Continues, Closely Monitoring Situation

Marine Fuel Sales at Fujairah Port Hit Three-Month Low

Marine Fuel Sales at Fujairah Port Hit Three-Month Low

ContainerWheels 2-in-1: Patented System Aims to Simplify Container Handling

ContainerWheels 2-in-1: Patented System Aims to Simplify Container Handling

Shipbuilding: ONE Singapore Joins the Fleet

Shipbuilding: ONE Singapore Joins the Fleet

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Poland claims that GPS disruptions in the Baltic may be due to Russia
The Strait of Hormuz is the world's largest oil artery
Airbus signs VietJet contract as hope for tariff-free air travel grows at the Air Show