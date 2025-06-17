ContainerWheels 2-in-1: Patented System Aims to Simplify Container Handling

The handling of loaded containers in tight spaces has always been a logistical challenge.

Now, the Norwegian equipment supplier Wee.no is launching ContainerWheels 2-in-1: A patented system designed to make container transport quicker, safer, and more flexible.

Rune Wee, Head of Product Development at Norway's largest online equipment supplier, Wee.no, is launching a new transport system for loaded containers. The system, named ContainerWheels 2-in-1, offers a simple yet powerful solution for lifting and towing containers without the need for heavy machinery or permanent infrastructure.

Following two years of product development and testing, the system from Wee.no has now been granted patent protection in 45 countries

ContainerWheels 2-in-1 consists of two galvanized modules and a front drawbar. Each module features dual solid wheels and a manual crank-lift mechanism. The units slide into the container’s forklift pockets, allowing users to lift the container approximately 15 cm off the ground. Once elevated, the container can be towed with a forklift, car, wheel loader, or tractor.

The system will initially be available in two models, capable of handling loads of 10 and 20 tonnes, respectively.

“ContainerWheels 2-in-1 is designed to meet the requirements of companies that frequently move or reposition containers in ports, warehouses, construction sites, storage facilities, or recycling stations," said Rune Wee. "The system is both robust and practical to utilize, and is constructed to handle uneven terrain during transport.”

Watch the system in action:



