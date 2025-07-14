Subscribe
ITS Announces $365 Million Expansion Project at Port of Long Beach

July 14, 2025

International Transportation Service (ITS) has announced the launch of the South Slip Fill Project, a $365 million terminal expansion that will support some of the world’s largest container ships and deliver long-term benefits to the local economy.

When completed in 2028, the larger ITS terminal at the Port of Long Beach will increase cargo-handling capacity up to 50 percent and position ITS for long-term growth at one of the world’s busiest ports.

A key part of the project is a 560-foot extension of the existing quay (wharf). This upgrade, which begins with filling in a 19-acre “horseshoe” gap at the terminal, will allow ITS to simultaneously berth up to two 18,000 TEU container vessels, a step forward in handling the next generation of ultra-large ships and increasing overall terminal throughput.

Scheduled to begin in July 2025, the project will be delivered by the Dutra / Griffith Company Joint Venture, with a focus on domestic sourcing and regional job creation. The South Slip Fill Project will create more than three years of consistent employment for local workers, union trades, and small businesses.

The wharf expansion project is the latest in a series of upgrades at the ITS Long Beach terminal. Prior improvements includes the first on-dock rail system at the Port of Long Beach and the addition of five new electric ship-to-shore cranes capable of serving the largest container ships.

Project Overview

  • Project Name: ITS South Slip Fill
  • Cost: $365,190,000
  • Timeline: July 2025 – December 2028
  • Contractor: Dutra / Griffith Co. (Joint Venture)
  • Key Benefits:
    • 560-foot wharf extension
    • Ability to service up to two 18,000 TEU vessels at once.
    • Increased cargo-handling capacity and efficiency
    • Supports long-term supply chain growth.
    • Creates local union jobs and economic opportunity.
  • American-Sourced Materials
    • Rock sourced from Catalina Island, supporting local quarry operations.
    • Dredged materials from Newport and POLB Harbor—beneficial reuse.
    • American-made concrete pilings and structural materials, installed by local subcontractors.
    • Asphalt and other fill materials supplied by U.S. producers.
