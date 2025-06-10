Subscribe
Cavotec Signs 1.77m Shore Power Order for Port of Antwerp-Bruges Cruise Terminal

June 10, 2025

© Cavotec
© Cavotec

Cavotec has signed a shore power order from Equans for the Port of Antwerp-Bruges in Belgium with a total value of approximately USD$1.77 million (EUR 1.55 million). The system will contribute to reduced emissions and supports compliance with international environmental regulations.

The project, which is co-funded by the European Union, will enable cruise vessels calling at the terminal to connect to shore-side electricity, allowing them to shut down their onboard generators and reduce emissions while berthed. 

As part of the agreement, Cavotec will also provide maintenance services for the equipment for a period of five years. Delivery is scheduled for the third quarter of 2026.

