New Concrete Wharf Built at Port of Los Angeles

June 18, 2025

Source: Port of Los Angeles
The Port of Los Angeles has completed construction of the $22.7 million Berths 177-182 Wharf Restoration project located along the East Basin Channel in Wilmington.

Approved by the Los Angeles Board of Harbor Commissioners in September 2023, the project began construction in November 2023, and included constructing approximately 382 linear feet of concrete wharf, 62-feet-wide. Work also includes slope erosion repair and bollard upgrades.

The new wharf, designed in compliance with the Port’s seismic code, partially replaced a timber wharf that was extensively damaged in a fire that occurred in 2014.

“The completion of this project on the heels of the catastrophic Eaton and Palisades fires is a stark reminder of the need to rebuild with long-term resiliency as a top priority,” said Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka. “We’re proud to deliver this key infrastructure project as steel-handling operations remain uninterrupted.”

“Designing and building infrastructure with fire prevention in mind is critical to our operations,” said Port of Los Angeles Deputy Executive Director of Development Dina Aryan-Zahlan. “This Port is more than 100 years old; terminal modernization is essential to maintain our competitive edge.”

The project allows terminal operator Pasha Stevedoring & Terminals to continue shipping and receiving of steel products, including coils of sheet metal and wire rods, tubing, piping, rebar and other bulk material. Pasha’s terminal is a specialized 40-acre steel-handling facility with covered on-dock warehouses that comprise a 116,000 square-foot transit shed. The Port of Los Angeles is the largest steel-handling port on the West Coast.

Pasha operates two marine terminals at the Port of Los Angeles, including the site of the Green Omni Terminal Project, which demonstrates a full range of zero- and near-zero emissions equipment and vehicles.

Construction was completed by Reyes/Larison Joint Venture of Pomona, Calif.

Ports Infrastructure

